Hyderabad: Youth held for harassing teenager on social media

A youngster was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police for harassing a teenage girl on social media. The arrested was identified as Ch Pavan Kumar (20), an employee of a private firm in Saroornagar.

The police said that Pavan Kumar had worked as a milk vendor when he was a Class 8 student during which he met the victim and the two became good friends. The accused eventually professed his love for her and the matter reached her father.

The girl's father warned him and asked to stay away from her. Bearing a grudge against her, Pavan created a fake profile on Instagram and began sending obscene videos to the victim. Based on the complaint from the victim, the Cybercrime police registered a case and arrested him.