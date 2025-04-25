Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Hyderabad: YouTuber Held for Attempting to Extort ₹5 Crore from Telangana MLA
Police said Shyam Sunder worked with another person named Nirupa Anil Kumar Dadania. They allegedly planned to release a video to damage the MLA’s reputation.
In a serious case of blackmail and extortion, Rajendranagar police have arrested M. Shyam Sunder, who claimed to be associated with the vernacular YouTube news channel Praja Voice. He is accused of demanding ₹5 crore from T. Laxmikantha Rao, the MLA of Jukkal constituency.
Police said Shyam Sunder, along with an alleged accomplice Nirupa Anil Kumar Dadania, tried to pressure the MLA by threatening to release a video interview of a woman that could potentially harm his public image. The video is believed to have been manipulated or falsely represented.
Acting on the MLA’s complaint, law enforcement quickly registered a case and apprehended the suspect. During the investigation, authorities confiscated several items including laptops, desktops, a mobile phone, and a vehicle.
The incident has raised concerns about misuse of digital platforms and media for personal gain. The case is still being probed for further evidence and possible links.