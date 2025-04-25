Hyderabad: YouTuber Held for Attempting to Extort ₹5 Crore from Telangana MLA

In a serious case of blackmail and extortion, Rajendranagar police have arrested M. Shyam Sunder, who claimed to be associated with the vernacular YouTube news channel Praja Voice. He is accused of demanding ₹5 crore from T. Laxmikantha Rao, the MLA of Jukkal constituency.

Police said Shyam Sunder, along with an alleged accomplice Nirupa Anil Kumar Dadania, tried to pressure the MLA by threatening to release a video interview of a woman that could potentially harm his public image. The video is believed to have been manipulated or falsely represented.

Acting on the MLA’s complaint, law enforcement quickly registered a case and apprehended the suspect. During the investigation, authorities confiscated several items including laptops, desktops, a mobile phone, and a vehicle.

The incident has raised concerns about misuse of digital platforms and media for personal gain. The case is still being probed for further evidence and possible links.







