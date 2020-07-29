Hyderabad: The issue of drain overflow in Hafez Baba Nagar under Chandrayanagutta constituency has become a cause of serious concern to the residents of colony. The condition of the roads near Bismillah Hotel has turned worse due to leakage of sewerage pipeline. Commuters are finding it difficult to use the roads.



"The drain overflow is common here. Now, it has worsened due to rains. Drain flows from Baba Nagar main road to Bismillah Hotel and surrounding areas. For the last 15 days, the overflow has become unbearable. We have made several complaints civic officials, but no action has been initiated yet," said Mohammed Shareef, a resident.

"The issue of overflow is not new in this area. Civic officials are fixing it temporarily and again next day there is recurrence of the problem. We need a permanent solution. The existing pipeline should be replaced by the new one. We've been reaching out to the corporator who kept mum on the issue," said an anonymous resident.

"Regular commuters using these roads are seen frustrated with the drain water leakage. The sewage overflow has become breeding ground for mosquitoes and is emitting pungent smell," said a shopkeeper.

MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan raised the issue and posted it on social media tagging Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seeking permanent solution.