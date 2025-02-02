Hyderabad’s Most Wanted Criminal Battula Prabhakar Arrested, Police Seize Ammunition

Hyderabad police have arrested notorious criminal Battula Prabhakar, also known as Rahut Reddy, following a raid at his residence where 128 bullets were recovered. Madhapur DCP Vineeth revealed this information, stating that the search was conducted based on Prabhakar’s own admissions during interrogation. The investigation has uncovered shocking details about his criminal activities.

Escape and Arrest

Battula Prabhakar, a habitual offender from Chittoor district, had escaped custody on March 22 while being taken to the Anakapalli court in Andhra Pradesh for a hearing. Since then, he had been on the run. Last night, police tracked him down near Prism Pub in Gachibowli, but when officers attempted to apprehend him, Prabhakar opened fire. Head constable Venkat Reddy sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the altercation. The police managed to overpower and arrest Prabhakar, seizing two guns and 23 bullets from his possession.

Criminal History and Modus Operandi

Prabhakar has been involved in criminal activities since 2013, with nearly 80 cases registered against him across the Telugu states—68 in Telangana and 12 in Andhra Pradesh. He is one of the most wanted criminals in both states, and has also committed offenses in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Initially targeting residential areas for theft, Prabhakar later shifted to burglarizing schools on city outskirts, believing them to be a lower risk. He meticulously planned his crimes, conducting reconnaissance before executing thefts.

Prabhakar also used YouTube tutorials to learn escape tactics and evade law enforcement. During a previous jail term, he developed a vendetta against another inmate and later, with the help of criminals he met in prison, procured a gun from Bihar to settle scores.

Police Crackdown

DCP Vineeth stated that police are actively investigating and arresting individuals who assisted Prabhakar in procuring weapons and committing crimes. So far, Prabhakar has been arrested in 66 cases. Over the past eight months, he has been using firearms, making him a dangerous threat.

The police have intensified their probe into Prabhakar’s network and criminal activities, ensuring that all those involved face legal action.