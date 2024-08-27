HYDRA aim is to protect lakes: Former Cong MLA

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations of vendetta politics, the Congress party maintained that it has always remained committed to protecting water bodies and acted against encroachers irrespective of political affiliations, even in the past.

Kisan Cell national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy recalled how in the unified AP the Congress government has constituted the Protection of Lakes Committee and as part of 2030 vision has come up with a Master Plan for HMDA.

The former MLA said that the present government with the vision of protecting water bodies has constituted HYDRA. He said that unlike the previous Congress government under Unified AP, the BRS regime has backed all the illegal constructions. “While the general population is supporting the actions taken by HYDRA, the opposition is indulging in making wild allegations against the Chief Minister. The ongoing action is not targeted at anyone and the sole purpose remains protection of water bodies,” he explained during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.