HYDRA Commissioner inspects beautification works at city lakes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner and the Lake Protection Committee Chairman AV Ranganath inspected various lakes across the city to review the restoration and beautification works of the lakes at the field level.

The Commissioner on Friday visited six lakes including Sunnam Cheruvu, Tammidikunta Cheruvu, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Bum-Rukh-Ud-Daula Lake and Bathukamma Kunta. These were among the six lakes undertaken by HYDRA in the first phase for the restoration works worth Rs 58.50 crore.

During his visit, Ranganath assured that the state government will assist those who have lost their houses/land in the buffer zones through the TDP (Transfer of Development Rights) scheme. On this occasion, he spoke to the residents and asked them to cooperate in the restoration work of the lakes. He said that the government is prioritising the restoration and beautification of lakes.

The Commissioner assured the residents that there is no need to be concerned as the existing houses will not be affected.

Currently, HYDRA has undertaken the de-watering operation in these lakes, with waste water being pumped out and dried as a part of the restoration process. HYDRA aims to complete the works of the first phase of lakes by June.

Commissioner AV Ranganath also reviewed the DPR (Detailed Project Report) and design concepts for the restoration and beautification of lakes prepared by Vimos Technocrats to assess the progress of the restoration project.