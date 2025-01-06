HYDRA Demolition Mission Targets Illegal Constructions in Madhapur

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with the HYDRA demolition team, initiated large-scale demolitions in the Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur.

The operation, dubbed the "HYDRA Baahubali Mission," involves the use of advanced machinery to bring down illegal structures swiftly and efficiently. Early this morning, HYDRA teams began their work, targeting a massive unauthorized building that has been a point of contention in the area.

Officials from the GHMC emphasized that the demolitions are part of an ongoing drive to ensure compliance with urban planning regulations. "This action is necessary to maintain the structural integrity and safety of the city. We are acting against constructions that have blatantly violated norms," said a senior GHMC official.

The HYDRA team, known for its precision and speed, is expected to complete the demolition within a few hours. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to stay away from the area to ensure safety during the operation.

The drive has garnered mixed reactions from the public, with many supporting the strict measures against illegal activities, while some expressed concerns about the impact on livelihoods. GHMC assured that adequate notice had been given to the building owners and that all actions are being carried out lawfully.

This action is a part of GHMC's broader efforts to crack down on illegal encroachments across Hyderabad, ensuring that urban development adheres to the city's master plan. Further operations in other areas are expected in the coming days.