HYDRA intensifies drive, razes illegal structures in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Following the complaints during the Prajavani programme, HYDRA launched a demolition drive on unauthorised structures and removed encroachments near Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli on Tuesday.

HYDRA found unauthorised constructions in the layout of Fertilisers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society near Sandhya Convention and demolished the illegally erected structures. Using heavy machinery, HYDRA dismantled tin-sheet fencing, and took down three G+2 iron sheds erected without permission.

In response to concerns raised by residents about buildings being erected in ways that hinder access and visibility to adjacent properties, and allegations of public road encroachment, HYDRA has stepped in to take action.

According to HYDRA, the demolition operation included the demolition of the Sandhya Convention mini hall, along with adjacent kitchens and restrooms. Officials said that several encroachments had been made by merging roads and parks without layout approvals. In addition to dismantling metal sheet fencing, they also demolished three two-storey iron sheds at the encroachment site.

On April 28, during its Prajavani program, HYDRA received a complaint from a housing society resident. The resident reported that Sridhar Rao had eliminated the roads and parks from the layout maps of the 162 plots and constructed sheds that are now being utilised for commercial activities. The complainants urged HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath to take action by eliminating the encroachments, restoring the area, and clearly defining the boundaries of the plots, roads, and parklands within the layout.

During the Prajavani grievance session held on Monday, HYDRA received 54 complaints.