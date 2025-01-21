HYDRA Police Station Preparations Reviewed

Hyderabad: Commissioner Ranganath inspected the arrangements at Buddha Bhavan in preparation for the inauguration of the HYDRA Police Station. The Commissioner issued directives to officials to ensure the smooth functioning of the newly established station, which is expected to become operational in early February.

The HYDRA Police Station will be led by an ASP-level officer as the SHO, ensuring efficient leadership. The station's jurisdiction will be divided into three zones, with each zone supervised by SP-level officers for better coordination and prompt action.

To expedite the resolution of cases, preparations are also underway to establish a dedicated HYDRA Court. This initiative aims to provide quick and effective justice to the public. The station’s opening in the first week of February marks a significant step towards strengthening law enforcement and judicial processes in Hyderabad.