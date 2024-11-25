HYDRA-Relocated Residents Struggling with Severe Maintenance Issues at New Dignity Housing Colony

Hyderabad : What was meant to be a fresh start for 15 families relocated from Shankar Nagar Colony has turned into an ongoing struggle. After their homes were demolished by the Hyderabad Development and Regulatory Authority (HYDRA) for being built on river encroachments, these families were moved into 2BHK apartments at the Dignity Housing Corporation complex. However, the relocation has come with numerous challenges that have left the residents grappling with subpar living conditions.

Upon moving into their new homes, residents were greeted with severe water leakage issues, with water pouring into the center of their apartments. As a result, families have been forced to manually remove water from their living rooms, leading to frustration and concern over the ongoing damage to their belongings.

“The water keeps leaking into our homes, and no one is here to help us with the repairs. It feels like we’ve been pushed from one problem to another,” said one of the affected residents.

The issues don't stop there. Broken windows have not been replaced, leaving the homes drafty and exposed to the elements. Many of the apartments appear poorly maintained, and residents say the conditions are reminiscent of slum areas, rather than the "dignity" promised in the name of the housing project.

A key concern is the lack of proper facilities and maintenance support. Drinking water is only available from a single tap on the ground floor, forcing residents to carry heavy containers up as many as nine flights of stairs, depending on where their apartment is located. The building lacks functioning elevators, and management has reportedly told residents that elevators cannot be used to transport drinking water.

“I’m a senior citizen, and it’s impossible for me to carry water up to my apartment. The management doesn't care about our basic needs,” another resident shared.

In addition to the lack of drinking water facilities, residents are also facing issues with the quality and availability of water for everyday use. Hard water is sporadically available in the washrooms, and there’s not enough to meet their daily needs, leaving many struggling to manage basic hygiene.

Despite repeated complaints, residents say they have received little to no support from the housing corporation or local authorities. "We were promised a better life, but this feels like a punishment. We don't even have access to clean water or proper sanitation," another frustrated resident expressed.

The situation has raised concerns among local activists and politicians who are calling for an immediate intervention to address the poor living conditions and ensure that the displaced families receive the necessary support and repairs.

As of now, the residents of the Dignity Housing Corporation remain hopeful but increasingly desperate for a resolution to their ongoing hardships. Without prompt action, the promise of a new beginning for these families may remain nothing more than a distant dream.




































