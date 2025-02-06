HYDRA strikes with iron hand, clears encroachments on roads

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRA) on Wednesday removed illegal encroachments across several roads in Medchal–Malkajgiri district. The operation aimed to ensure that blocked pathways, particularly in residential areas, were cleared to allow smoother transportation for locals.

In response to residents’ complaints about barricades obstructing main routes to residential areas, HYDRA carried out operations to remove the illegal structures. These barricades, erected by some colonies, had been blocking access to local neighborhoods, and the operation aimed to restore public road access.

On Wednesday, the HYDRA targeted the areas in the Kapra Municipality in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where residents of NRI Colony had constructed barricades on public roads. HYDRA removed these barricades, allowing easier access to four colonies including Senior Citizen Colony, Shanti Villas, Lakshmi Villas, and Gaurinathpur. As a result, local residents can now commute without any hindrance.

The residents of Senior Citizens Colony had previously been forced to travel an extra three kilometers due to the barricades. Now, they can reach the main road in just 100 metres. The local authorities of Kapra Municipality assured to lay new roads in the affected areas. The agency also removed the barriers erected across the roads at Rallaguda Village in Shamshabad mandal, preventing access to the Outer Ring Road.

HYDRA removed encroachments in the Army Officers Colony area, located in Sainikpuri in Malkajgiri circle. The 1,200 square yards of land had been illegally occupied by local association leaders, who had sold the plots as individual parcels. Following the complaints that the land intended for public use in survey no 218-1 in Defence Colony has been encroached upon, HYDRA, in collaboration with local officials, conducted an investigation and found that some plots were sold to private individuals while others were retained by the encroachers.

The land was reclaimed and marked as part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) property to ensure that it remains available for public use.