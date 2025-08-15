HYDRAA a great system to protect Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Terming HYDRAA a great system to protect Hyderabad by taking action against encroachments on water bodies and parks, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the Opposition parties of trying to derive political mileage by showing the body in poor light.

The Chief Minister stated that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) protected government lands worth Rs.30,000 crore and freed 13 park and 20 lakes from encroachments.

Speaking at the main official function at historic Golconda Fort to mark the 79th Independence Day, Chief Minister Reddy remarked that leaders who want Hyderabad to remain water poor and struggle during heavy rains, were opposing HYDRAA.

“HYDRAA is doing wonderful service in resolving traffic problems and diverting flood water within an hour or two during heavy rains. It is also working effectively in taking action against illegal constructions and restoring ponds,” he said

CM Reddy said HYDRAA was constituted to make Hyderabad a safe destination for living and to curb encroachment of water bodies. Stating that cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai are facing flood problems, he said Hyderabad should not witness such a plight.

CM Reddy mentioned that ‘TelanganaRising – 2047’ vision document promises a permanent solution to Hyderabad's flooding problem with the Musi Rejuvenation Project. This vision unveils the determination to transform Hyderabad, which is being affected by floods, into a clean and beautiful city.

The document also reveals how India's Future City, built to international standards, will be a gateway to the modern world, he said.

“TelanganaRising – 2047 is a plan to radically transform the image of Telangana with the construction of the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat, greenfield highways, dry ports, second phase Metro Rail, radial roads between the Outer and Regional Ring Roads, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors. Our goal is to implement this resolution and make Telangana a key player in the country's progress by 2047,” he said.

The vision document aims to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He stated that the previous BRS government left mounting debts and arrears of Rs 8,21,652 crore.

"After the Congress government assumed power, we completed debt service of Rs 2,20,676 crore which included Rs 1,32,498 crore principal amount and Rs 88,178 crore interest amount till date,” he said.

Terming Young India Skill University and Young India Sports University as his two eyes, CM Reddy predicted that these institutions will shape the future of Telangana.

The government is determined to make Telangana the sports hub of the country. It unveiled a new sports policy with the aim of producing top sportsmen and winning gold medals in the next Olympics.

The state government decided to establish 'Young India Physical Education and Sports University of Telangana (YIPESU)'. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the Korean National Sports University for the management of this varsity.

CM Reddy said that the government is also setting up Young India Schools and a university for the development of education and skills. Young India Schools are being established in every constituency in 25 acres of land. He believes that these institutions will be game changers in the education sector of India. Already, 78 schools are being constructed at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore.

“My People's Government adapted a two-pronged approach. On one hand, the government set the goals to compete with global cities and on the other hand, we are delivering welfare benefits to fulfil the aspirations of the poor. Clarity in thinking and transparency in implementation are the hallmarks of our governance. We have chosen an inclusive development approach which involved everyone and created miracles. We have developed Telangana as a role model for the country within 20 months, writing a new history of transparency in governance, modernity in development, and welfare,” CM Reddy added.