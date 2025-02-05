Live
Just In
HYDRAA Intensifies Crackdown on Lake Encroachments in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: To curb encroachments and protect the city's water bodies, the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) intensified its vigilance against illegal dumping activities. On the night of February 3, officials seized multiple vehicles involved in soil and debris disposal at lakes in different parts of the city.
At Umdasagar lake in Jalpally, HYDRAA personnel intercepted truck drivers dumping soil and using an excavator for landfilling. Four tippers and the excavator were confiscated and handed over to Bandlaguda police, where cases have been registered.
A similar operation was carried out at Devulapally Cheruvu in Petbasheerabad, where a truck driver was caught dumping debris. The vehicle was seized and transferred to the local police for further action.
HYDRAA officials have reiterated their commitment to preserving Hyderabad’s lakes and warned of strict legal consequences for those violating environmental regulations.