HYDRAA reclaims 300 acres of govt land in Gajularamaram

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA) on Sunday carried out a demolition drive against illegal constructions in Gajularamaram, Qutubullapur mandal of Medchal–Malkajgiri district. The operation was conducted to reclaim over 300 acres of government land.

According to HYDRAA, the land in Survey No 307, originally allotted to the State Finance Corporation, had been under illegal occupation for years. Now valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, the land was allegedly encroached upon by influential individuals who developed ventures, divided the area into plots, and sold them. Authorities said that temporary sheds were erected under the guise of housing the poor, while in reality, powerful groups were benefiting from the land grab.

HYDRAA teams moved in early on Sunday morning and began dismantling the illegal structures, clarifying that residential houses were left untouched. However, the demolition was met with protests from local residents, including women and children who were participating in Bathukamma festival celebrations. The residents expressed their anguish and demanded a halt to the operation. The residents said they were daily wage workers who had spent lakhs of rupees to purchase small plots of 60 and 70 square yards on what was previously a garbage dump. “We cleaned the premises and put up temporary sheds. Our children are pursuing studies in nearby schools and colleges,” they stated, appealing to the authorities for a resolution.