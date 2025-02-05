HYDRAA Removes Illegal Walls and Encroachments to Ensure Public Access

Hyderabad: To restore public access and prevent illegal constructions, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted a drive on Wednesday, demolishing several compound walls and encroachments blocking vital roads across the city.

The operation primarily focused on areas where roads were obstructed by walls built in violation of regulations. In the Kapra area, a compound wall enclosing the NRI Colony was removed, thereby opening the road to four neighboring colonies: Senior Citizen Colony, Shanti Ville, Lakshmi Villas, Gourinatha Puram, and Vampuguda. This move has alleviated traffic congestion and ensured smoother connectivity for residents of these areas.

Further action was taken in Rallaguda village of Shamshabad mandal, where a compound wall was dismantled, restoring access to the Outer Ring Road, a key route for commuters. Additionally, a 50-metre wall in Sainikpuri that had been obstructing the Army Officers Colony was also pulled down.

The operation didn’t stop there. Complaints from residents led HYDRAA to take action on encroachments in Defence Colony, where a 1,200 square yard government land, originally allocated for public utilities, had been illegally divided into plots and sold. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the land had been subdivided into five plots, and some had been sold off. In response, HYDRAA forces swiftly removed the encroachments and installed sign boards marking the area as GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) land.

This initiative underscores HYDRAA's commitment to safeguarding public infrastructure and ensuring that Hyderabad's roads and public spaces remain accessible and free from illegal obstruction.