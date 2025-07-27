Hydropower generation begins as Sagar reservoir nears full capacity

Nagarjuna Sagar: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project is currently witnessing a significant rise in flood inflows from upstream regions, pushing the reservoir close to its full capacity. In response to the increasing water levels, project authorities have commenced hydroelectric power generation, currently producing 712 megawatts of electricity.

According to official reports, the inflow into the reservoir has reached 2.022 lakh cusecs (2,02,200 cusecs), while outflow through canals stands at 3.2 lakh cusecs (3,20,000 cusecs), ensuring effective water regulation and flood management. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of Nagarjuna Sagar is 590 ft. As of the latest readings, the current water level is 580.20 ft, indicating that the project is approaching full capacity, though it has not yet reached the maximum limit.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions to manage both power generation and irrigation requirements while maintaining safety protocols. The sustained inflows and energy production are expected to benefit the power and agricultural sectors in the downstream areas.