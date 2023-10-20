Hyundai Motor India Ltd delivers Alcazar cars to CRPF in Secunderabad

The Hyundai Motor India Limited delivered 6 Alcazar cars to the most prestigious department CRPF(Central Reserve Police Force) in Secunderabad at an event hosted under the name of Grand Delivery ceremony on Thursday.

Tye CRPF delegates comprising Shri Anil Minz Deputy Inspector General of Police, GC CRPF Ranga Reddy, Shri Utpalmani Baishya, Commandant, Shri Sarwar’s Hussain Deputy Commandant, Kishor Rao Assistant Commandant

Motor Transport Officer, Rakesh Kumar

Assistant Commandant and Umaskandan were present on the occasion.

While the dealers of Hyundai Kritarth Pattnaik COO of Fusion Hyundai, Mr. Ratna Prabhu Vallurupalli Director of

Fusion Hyundai, Atul Sharma

AGM Sales of Fusion Hyundai participated in the event along with the officials from Hyundai Motor India Limited Ram Kumar G Regional Manager -AP& TS Mr. Jale Srinivas

Institutional Sales Manager, Mr Rohith.A TSM present.

CRPF police Secunderabad receives 6 Alcazar cars from Hyundai: Photo Gallery