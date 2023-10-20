Live
Just In
Hyundai Motor India Ltd delivers Alcazar cars to CRPF in Secunderabad
The Hyundai Motor India Limited delivered 6 Alcazar cars to the most prestigious department CRPF(Central Reserve Police Force) in Secunderabad at an event hosted under the name of Grand Delivery ceremony on Thursday.
Tye CRPF delegates comprising Shri Anil Minz Deputy Inspector General of Police, GC CRPF Ranga Reddy, Shri Utpalmani Baishya, Commandant, Shri Sarwar’s Hussain Deputy Commandant, Kishor Rao Assistant Commandant
Motor Transport Officer, Rakesh Kumar
Assistant Commandant and Umaskandan were present on the occasion.
While the dealers of Hyundai Kritarth Pattnaik COO of Fusion Hyundai, Mr. Ratna Prabhu Vallurupalli Director of
Fusion Hyundai, Atul Sharma
AGM Sales of Fusion Hyundai participated in the event along with the officials from Hyundai Motor India Limited Ram Kumar G Regional Manager -AP& TS Mr. Jale Srinivas
Institutional Sales Manager, Mr Rohith.A TSM present.
CRPF police Secunderabad receives 6 Alcazar cars from Hyundai: Photo Gallery