I-Day celebrations at Zoo

Hyderabad: Independence Day celebrated today at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. On this occasion V.S.N.V. Prasad, IFS, Director, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad hoisted the National Flag at the administrative building in the presence of Prashant Bajirao Patil, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, A.Nagamani, Dy. Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, executive staff and all the Zoo staff.



To mark this day as an eventful, a documentary film on Zoo was released show causing all the Wild animal in their Natural Habitat designed display enclosures. Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is the first Zoo in the country to display the Wild Species in their simulated Natural Habitat enclosure with large space.





V.S.N.V. Prasad greeted and congratulated to all staff members on this occasion. Certificates and cash prizes were awarded to outstanding and best employees of the year.



Speaking on the Occasion Prasad said that the uniqueness of this Zoo is remarkable in the world. It is placed in the top ranking in maintaining all the standards. The conservation plays a vital role in Wildlife conservation, Nehru Zoological is very proud to announce that a large number of endangered wild species are bred here. All this was made possible with the untiring efforts of the Zoo Curator and his team.





Dr. M.A. Hakeem, Dy.Director (Vet), Dr. Shambulingam, Asst. Director (Vet), Sridevi Saraswati, Asst. Curator-1, Laxman, Asst. Curator-2, D.Nagaraju, Dy. Range Officer, Gulam Yazdani, Dy. Range Officer, Manjula, Dy. Range Officer, M. A. Quddus, Superintendent, and all the Zoo Staff from all the sections were also present.











