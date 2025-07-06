I did not comment on any political leader: Anirudh Reddy

Jadcherla: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has issued a clarification over his recent remarks related to the Banakacharla project, asserting that his comments were directed only at contractors and not at any political leaders.

Addressing the growing political row, the MLA said a few opposition leaders were twisting his words and launching a false propaganda without even watching his original video statement.

Speaking to the media, Anirudh Reddy said, “I clearly referred to contractors associated with Chandrababu Naidu, who are active in Telangana’s irrigation and road projects and operating in Hyderabad. When questioned, these contractors rush to Naidu seeking intervention to stop works like the Banakacharla project. My reference to ‘coverts’ was strictly in this context.”

The MLA expressed anger over opposition leaders, including KT Rama Rao (KTR), for misinterpreting his statement and alleging that he had indirectly targeted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

“If calling Revanth Reddy a covert because he came from TDP is valid, then even KCR, who also came from TDP, should be considered the same. Isn’t that absurd?” he questioned.

Anirudh Reddy urged political leaders and the public to watch his full video before drawing conclusions. “I did not comment on any political leader. I only spoke about contractors, and I stand by that,” he reiterated.