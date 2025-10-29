I will bring Hollywood to Hyderabad: Revanth

Hyderabad: Stating that the film industry was on the priority list of his government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he would bring Hollywood to the city by having more studios.

Addressing a meeting of the film industry workers of 24 trade unions at Krishna Nagar here on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy announced several sops for the cine workers. As part of the welfare measures, the Chief Minister said the government would issue government orders (GOs) for increasing prices of tickets only if the film industry people deposit 20 per cent of the funds in the welfare fund.

The government would also deposit Rs 10 crore in this welfare fund, which should be used for supporting the families of the workers who die during the film shootings.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister recalled how former chief ministers Marri Chenna Reddy, NT Rama Rao, T Anjaiah and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy played key roles in moving the industry and providing facilities like Chitrapuri Colony to the workers. He said the film industry would not be looked down upon.

“Like IT and pharma sectors, the film industry is also a top priority for the government, and it will have a big role in the Bharat Future City, which is coming up in 35,000 acres,” the CM said.

Revanth Reddy announced corporate-style education for the children of the cine industry workers. He asked the officials to identify two to four acres of land in Jubilee Hills, and the government would come up with a corporate-style school from Nursery to 12th Class. “I will take responsibility to ensure that quality breakfast and lunch are provided to them in the school. With Rajiv Aarogyasri, the government will take responsibility to provide health facilities. I cannot solve all 100 per cent problems but on behalf of the government, I will do whatever I can do,” said Revanth Reddy.

The CM assured the workers of resolving their demand for housing, stating that he would soon call a meeting with the association leaders. He also assured them that the government would provide land to them in the Future City. “You all know, I will think before making a decision. Once I make a decision and implement it, I will not think about it. I will call you again at the end of November. We are celebrating two years of governance on December 9, and the government will make clear announcements on that day,” he said.