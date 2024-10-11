Live
Just In
I Will Stand by the Sagara Community in Every Way – MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy
- Sagara Association’s New Committee Meets MLA
- MLA Extends Congratulations to the New Committee
The newly formed committee members of the Sagara Association from the Nagarkurnool district met with Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy at his camp office. They honored him with a shawl during the meeting. On this occasion, the new committee extended their Dasara festival greetings to MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy. The MLA congratulated the new committee and assured them that he would always stand by the Sagara community and support their development.
The event was attended by Gattu Srinivasulu, District President of the Sagara Association, District General Secretary Vemula Sudhakar, District Treasurer Padakanti Raju, President of the District Mestri Association Allam Ramudu, Nagarkurnool Town President Kommula Balayya, Sagara Association Advisors Kommula Janakiramulu and Kommula Srinivasulu, and senior journalist Sailu Sagar, among others.