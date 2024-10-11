  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

I Will Stand by the Sagara Community in Every Way – MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

I Will Stand by the Sagara Community in Every Way – MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy
x
Highlights

  • Sagara Association’s New Committee Meets MLA
  • MLA Extends Congratulations to the New Committee

The newly formed committee members of the Sagara Association from the Nagarkurnool district met with Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy at his camp office. They honored him with a shawl during the meeting. On this occasion, the new committee extended their Dasara festival greetings to MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy. The MLA congratulated the new committee and assured them that he would always stand by the Sagara community and support their development.

The event was attended by Gattu Srinivasulu, District President of the Sagara Association, District General Secretary Vemula Sudhakar, District Treasurer Padakanti Raju, President of the District Mestri Association Allam Ramudu, Nagarkurnool Town President Kommula Balayya, Sagara Association Advisors Kommula Janakiramulu and Kommula Srinivasulu, and senior journalist Sailu Sagar, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick