I will work to resolve the issues of rural doctors: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar said that he will work to resolve the issues of rural doctors
Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar said that he will work to resolve the issues of rural doctors. On Tuesday, G. Raju was elected as the new president of the Shadnagar Dhanvantari Rural Doctors Association. The new president Raju, along with the association members, met MLA Veerlapalli Shankar to pay their respects.
On this occasion, the MLA said that he will work for the welfare of RMP doctors who play a crucial role in providing primary healthcare to people in rural areas. He suggested that RMP doctors should not exceed their limits in providing medical care and should follow government regulations. Later, the newly elected members were felicitated with shawls. The event was attended by rural doctors Raj Kumar, Nehru Pawar, Raghupati, Mahesh, Pandu, Anjayya, and others.