IAS Officers File Lunch Motion Petition in High Court

Hyderabad: IAS officers have filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court challenging the orders issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The petition has been filed by prominent IAS officers, including Amrapali, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose, and Vaniprasad.

The High Court accepted the lunch motion petition and scheduled the hearing for 2:30 PM today. The officers are seeking relief against CAT's directives, and the court's decision is awaited on the matter.

This development has drawn attention, as it involves high-ranking officials contesting administrative decisions in the judiciary.