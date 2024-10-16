  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

IAS Officers File Lunch Motion Petition in High Court

IAS Officers File Lunch Motion Petition in High Court
x
Highlights

IAS officers have filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court challenging the orders issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Hyderabad: IAS officers have filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court challenging the orders issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The petition has been filed by prominent IAS officers, including Amrapali, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose, and Vaniprasad.

The High Court accepted the lunch motion petition and scheduled the hearing for 2:30 PM today. The officers are seeking relief against CAT's directives, and the court's decision is awaited on the matter.

This development has drawn attention, as it involves high-ranking officials contesting administrative decisions in the judiciary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick