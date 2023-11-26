  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ibrahimpatnam BRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy held roadshow in Anajpur

Ibrahimpatnam BRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy held roadshow in Anajpur
x
Highlights

Ibrahimpatnam BRS party MLA candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy who held a road show in Anajpur, Sanghinagar

Ibrahimpatnam BRS party MLA candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy who held a road show in Anajpur, Sanghinagar, Umar Khan Guda and Koheda villages addressed the people of the respective villages.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained the progress made and said what needs to be done. He questioned whether they want who gives water or those who bring tears.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X