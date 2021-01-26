IDRBT gets new Director 

Hyderabad: The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) has appointed Prof D Janakiram as the new Director of IDRBT on Monday.

Janakiram brings with him immense experience in various fields of direct relevance to banking and financial technology.

A Ph D from IIT Delhi, he was awarded the Boyscast Fellowship in 1997, the IBM Faculty Award in 2007 and Yahoo Faculty Grant in 2009. His current research focus is on building large scale distributed systems and challenges in big data processing, along with cloud computing and block chain technologies.