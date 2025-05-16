If India is attacked, we will not just light candles, we will launch Brahmos

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President G Kishan Reddy said that if India is attacked, ‘We will not just light candles, but will launch Brahmos,” and urged everyone to participate in the “Tiranga Rally’ held at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund on May 17, regardless of political affiliations.

Speaking at the Mahila Morcha meeting on Thursday, he emphasised the importance of making the rally a success in support of the Indian soldiers who are defending the country and to honour their sacrifices. He remarked, “We have witnessed the unbearable pain of wives who have lost their husbands in front of their eyes. This is why a strong response was necessary against Pakistan.”

The Union Minister highlighted the significant success of India’s “Operation Sindoor,” which was executed without any loss of innocent lives. He noted that India has showcased its military prowess through advanced technological capabilities, making a memorable impression on the world. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have received strong support from the 1.4 billion people of India.

Reddy clarified that India is not fighting against the Pakistani Army but against terrorists. Prime Minister Modi has declared that the objective is to eliminate terrorist groups completely. He underscored that Operation Sindoor is not yet finished and emphasised that there is no reason to remain silent as long as Pakistan supports terrorist activities or attempts to disrupt Indian unity.