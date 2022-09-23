If voted to power, will continue welfare schemes: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that his party, if voted to power, would continue the welfare schemes in the State.

Addressing the concluding meeting of the fourth phase of his 'Praja Sangram Yatra', he said the party would not stop the welfare schemes in the State. "The good schemes even if it is of TRS and Congress, BJP will not stop them; we will extend them. Welfare schemes will be implemented. We have promised free education and health..We will implement Aayushman Bharat and other good schemes," he stated.

Bandi targeted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on dalit politics and tribal reservations. He asked what the TRS chief had done for SCs. "What have you done for SCs? You have removed photo of Ambedkar from TRS Bhavan and fixed yours and insulted dalits by forgetting the promise of three acres of land. None asked; but you promised CM's post to a dalit. Now you should make a dalit to sit in Secretariat as CM," he remarked.

The Karimnagar MP called upon dalits to decide whether they want BJP or the person who insults them. He said the TRS and Congress tried to defeat a tribal whom BJP gave a top post in the country. "There are 12 SCs and eight ST ministers in the Central government".

The State BJP president said Ibrahimpatnam would be re-named as Veerapatnam, which fought against the Razakars. He said the party victory in Munugode was certain. Bandi claimed that even intelligence reports say BJP would win; this is the reason the CM started announcing new schemes. However, he said they will not work in the bypoll as TRS was on ventilator. He called upon people to decide whether they want rule of landlords or rule of the poor. Bandi said he would start the fifth phase of the 'Praja Sangram Yatra' from October 15.