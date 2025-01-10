If You Lose Your Phone, Lodge a Complaint Immediately - SP Gaikwad.

Nagar Kurnool : On Friday, Nagarkurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath handed over 104 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners at the SP office. The SP stated that over 1,000 mobile phones have been recovered and returned to owners in the past 15 months.

A special team was formed to recover the phones. The team included key members like IT Core Team lead Vikram, Kalwakurthy Constables Chiranjeevi and Zakir, and Nagarkurnool Constable Gunasekhar. SP Gaikwad appreciated the efforts of the team and encouraged them to continue working diligently to recover the remaining lost phones.

The event was attended by DCRB CI Upender Rao, SB CI Srinivas, IT Core Team Member Vikram, and police personnel from various stations.

District SP Gaikwad stated, “If you lose your mobile phones, immediately lodge a complaint at the police station or on the CEIR portal. With the cooperation of the police, the phones can be recovered.”



















