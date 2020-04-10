IIPH joins fight on Covid in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad(IIPH) has sent a team of 42 students pursuing Masters in Public Health programme take active part in the Covid19 containment programme.

Currently, the faculty and students are working closely with District Medical and Health Officers in 11 different districts of Telangana including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Suryapet, Bhupalapalli, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarakurnool, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Peddapally, Mancherial and Vikarabad.

The volunteer team is pressed into tasks such as fever survey, epidemiological mapping, assistance in data entry and analysis of the epidemiological data being collected with the field, monitoring of the community based sanitation and any other tasks as assigned by the respective local authorities.

Some students are included as part of special taskforce at District Collectors' office in Ranga Reddy district. In addition to the field level support, a faculty team from IIPH is providing technical assistance to the TS government, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka States for containment of Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the faculty members as opinion leaders are also regularly contributing to the print and visual media on various aspects associated with Covid-19 such as needs of the people with disability, social distancing, mental health concerns, community engagement, role of social media, elderly care etc, a press release said.