Illegal constructions in temple town under scrutiny

Bhadrachalam: The recent collapse of a five-story building in Bhadrachalam has sparked serious concerns over unauthorised constructions in the temple town. Residents are now questioning how such structures, built without proper approvals, continue to stand unchecked. Several high-rise buildings have been constructed in the vicinity of the famous Lord Rama temple without obtaining approvals from the Gram Panchayat. However, officials have largely remained silent on these violations, failing to issue individual notices or take corrective action. Some of these unauthorized structures, particularly those near temple sites, have been turned into lodges operating without proper documentation. Locals allege that illegal lodges in the temple town continue to run unchecked, with authorities yet to conduct any inspections.

Speaking to The Hans India, P Pradeep, a leader of a tribal organisation, criticised the administration for its inaction. He claimed that the best illustration of how officials failed to stop unlawful construction in the temple town was the five-story building that collapsed, killing two people. He claimed that despite numerous complaints against the structure, the cops only issued one notice. “Two people were killed in the incident because Gram Panchayat officials did not take action against him,” he said.

Pradeep further alleged that several other five-story buildings are under construction in the town, yet no authority is monitoring them.

Many of these structures, initially built as single-floor houses, have gradually expanded to multiple floors and are now being used as lodges—without the necessary approvals for fire safety, parking, or other regulatory requirements.

He also claimed that these illegal businesses have been profiting from the influx of devotees while blatantly violating construction norms.

Many of these buildings were reportedly constructed in anticipation of Godavari Pushkaralu, said Pradeep.

“Shockingly, even the electricity department has allegedly extended special permissions, installing separate transformers for these illegal structures, while common residents struggle to receive basic power services,” he said.

Pradeep urged the government to intervene against the development of tall buildings on temple routes and in the surrounding areas.