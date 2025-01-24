Illegal constructions thriving in villages under HMDA limits

Hyderabad: Illegal constructions are thriving in the nearby areas (villages) of the Outer Ring Road thanks to the delay in giving permissions and NOCs by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The HMDA was formed by 849 villages from seven districts spread over an area of 7,257 square kilometres. Later, 100 villages were either merged with municipalities or made as urban local bodies. The residents in the areas within Outer Ring Road alleged that they do not know about planned development but there was a huge delay in giving permissions for the construction of buildings and also in the issuing of NOCs. They alleged that as there was no coordination between the HMDA officials and the local body machinery. The illegal constructions were thriving in their areas like Nizampet Municipal Corporation and also in the nearby areas in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

The residents alleged that because of the absence of staff and no share from the income, the gram panchayats and municipalities were unable to take up planned development in their areas. They alleged that the HMDA was not taking up any works in the rural areas and only focusing on the outer ring road and radial roads.

The Medchal District BJP president S Malla Reddy said that the division of zones in the HMDA master plan benefitted only the big politicians and realtors. The master plan is not beneficial to any farmer.

There are 50,000 farmers who are losing out. The farmers who have their lands in the conservation and other zones were unable to construct their houses. The BJP leader demanded the government to review the master plan and prepare zones based on the farmers.

There should be a possibility of changing zones to the farmers who have five acres of land. The farmers’ lands which are inside the ORR should be changed as residential zones.

The lands along the Ring Roads should have service roads, there should be coordination between the HMDA and local body staff, and at least half of the income of HMDA should be allocated to the local bodies.

Malla Reddy said that the authorities should take steps to connect the Outer Ring Road directly to the Shamshabad airport and also take steps to establish IT and ITES companies along the ORR besides having a railway track.