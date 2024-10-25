Illegal Firecracker Storage Busted in Hyderabad: One Arrested, Goods Worth Rs. 5 Lakhs Seized

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities ahead of the Diwali festival, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, has apprehended an individual involved in the illicit storage of firecrackers in a residential area of Saifabad. The operation, prompted by credible intelligence, took place at Moghal’s Emami Mansion on Chintal Basthi Road.

The accused, identified as G. Sriram, aged 31, was found using the residential premises to illegally stock various brands of firecrackers with the intention of selling them during the festive season for quick profit. The seized material, valued at approximately Rs. 5 lakhs, included a substantial quantity of firecrackers, such as Gaja Fire shots, Elephant crackers, Mercury flower pots, and assorted fancy firecrackers.

According to police reports, Sriram, a private job holder residing in Murad Nagar, Mehdipatnam, was operating without any legal permits from the relevant authorities. The storage of such hazardous materials in a populated area poses severe risks to the safety and well-being of residents, especially during a season known for high firecracker usage.

On 24th October 2024, the Central Zone Task Force collaborated with Saifabad Police to execute a search warrant at the suspect's location. The operation culminated in Sriram’s arrest and the confiscation of the dangerous explosives, averting potential threats to public safety.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saifabad Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Hyderabad police have reiterated the dangers associated with the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers, urging citizens to abide by safety regulations and report any suspicious activities related to hazardous materials.

This operation underscores the continual efforts by law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community during festive periods, highlighting a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal and unsafe practices.

For updates and further information, please contact the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Y V S Sudheendhra, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad.