Live
- 3 killed, 10 injured as truck carrying pilgrims to Maha Kumbh collides with SUV in MP
- KL Rahul left surprised by huge crowd at Barabati Stadium for India's practice session
- ‘Cong will bite the dust in local body polls’
- BJP dominates elections nationwide, says Purandeswari
- Addl Collector inspects nursery, checks plants grown for Vanamahotsavam programme
- BC caste census a mess says Munnuru Kapu Sangam
- Market Outlook: Delhi polls' outcome, Q3 earnings, inflation data set to drive D-Street action
- Shivangi Verma reveals why she agreed to play Prabhu Deva’s love interest in ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’
- Karisma Kapoor reminisces about her ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’ days
- Private teachers will be provided with job, health security says Narender Reddy
Just In
Illegal sand dumping at Suraram Bridge
Illegal sand mining has resurfaced in Koilkonda, with massive sand dumping reported near Suraram Bridge.
Mahabubnagar : Illegal sand mining has resurfaced in Koilkonda, with massive sand dumping reported near Suraram Bridge. Social activist and Nenu Saitam organization president, Diddi Praveen Kumar, has urged District Collector Vijeyendra Boyi to take immediate action and seize illegally dumped sand worth Rs 30-40 lakh.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Praveen Kumar revealed that large quantities of sand were dumped illegally on Friday night at Suraram Bridge.
He alleged that the sand mafia has resumed operations, transporting sand from four unauthorized reaches in Koilkonda using nearly 25 to 30 Benz trucks every night. Despite multiple complaints, local police, revenue, and mining officials have failed to act against the illegal sand trade.