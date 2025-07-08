I’m game for sports devpt in Telangana, avers Kapil Dev

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain and legendary sportsman Kapil Dev is ready to partner with the Telangana Government to strengthen the sports sector.

Kapil Dev met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his official residence in New Delhi on Monday and lauded the state government’s initiatives for the development of sports.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed Kapil Dev about the government’s plans to establish the Young India Sports University in Telangana and outlined the comprehensive efforts being taken to promote sports infrastructure and talent development across the state.

Impressed by the vision, Kapil Dev expressed his interest in partnering with the Telangana Government in its journey to transform the sports ecosystem. He assured the Chief Minister of his support in making the proposed Sports University a success and contributing to broader initiatives aimed at nurturing sporting talent.

The Chief Minister also shared insights from his recent visits to sports universities and institutions in South Korea and other countries, along with discussions held with international sports experts and officials.