"I'm impotent," Hajipur killer Srinivas Reddy tells court

In a shocking twist, accused in Hajipur serial killings Srinivas Reddy told the court that he is impotent and does not any connections with the...

In a shocking twist, accused in Hajipur serial killings Srinivas Reddy told the court that he is impotent and does not any connections with the murders. "The police foisted false complaints against him and all the evidence they have collected are fake," Srinivas told the court.

"Not even the semen found on the bodies was not mine. The police collected it from me and sprayed on the bodies," he said. The first additional sessions court V Vishwanatha Reddy heard the case related to the deaths of Sravani, Kalpana and Manisha that took place in Hajipur of Nalgonda district on Friday and recorded shocking comments made by the Hajipur killer.

On the other hand, the court recorded all the statements of the 101 witnesses who held Srinivas Reddy responsible for the deaths. However, the accused kept on saying everything was false.

He also told the court that he is not a porn addict as he did not have a smartphone and urged to allow his parents as witnesses.

