IMA panel to oversee HPV vaccine rollout

Nalgonda: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana State Branch has announced the appoint-ment of state coordinators and master trainers to implement an extensive HPV vaccination training program. This initiative follows an MoU between IMA and the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) to educate 50,000 physicians on the HPV vaccine.

As per IMA headquarters’ directive, all IMA vice presidents will serve as zonal coordinators. Dr. Vasanthakumari has been appointed as the Telangana State Coordinator by IMA National Vice President Dr Gurulingappa B Bidinahal, along with Telangana State President Dr Dwara-kanath Reddy.

Additionally, Dr Manjula Raghunandan, Dr Narmada Narsingrao, Dr Usha Kiran, and Dr Shireesha Mantena have been designated as master trainers for zonal training. The appoint-ments were formalized at the state working committee meeting on February 2. This initiative aims to enhance HPV vaccine awareness and training among medical professionals in Telangana.