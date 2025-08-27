IMD forecasts heavy rain in Telangana for next 4 days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days because of a low-pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal near the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

The officials of the IMD Hyderabad said that there would be a possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rains. The officials said that on Monday, a surface depression continued to form in the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Due to this, a low-pressure area formed in the same area on Tuesday morning. As a consequence, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Mulugu districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

The IMD also forecast heavy rain on Thursday at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana. Strong Surface winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Wanaparthy districts. The officials have predicted rain till August 30 in various districts.