IMD forecasts heavy rains

Hyderabad: With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rains in 10 districts over the next few days, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has placed the entire administration on high alert across the state.

The IMD has forecast that moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts. On Saturday, the Chief Minister enquired about the flood situation and ongoing relief operations in the districts affected by heavy rains.

The officials have been ordered to deploy National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams in advance and coordinate with the respective district Collectors for relief operations in the flood-hit habitations.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to shift families from low-lying areas to relief camps in view of the increasing risk of overflow of canals, rivulets and ponds. The Irrigation Department was tasked to monitor water levels in reservoirs, streams, canals and brimming water bodies. The Irrigation Department officials were told to also coordinate with the Collectors on the release of flood water regularly.

As part of precautionary measures, sandbags will be kept ready at vantage points to contain flood impact along reservoirs and ponds that are brimming following heavy inflows. The police and revenue officials have been instructed to prohibit vehicle traffic by putting barricades on vulnerable roads, low level bridges and causeways near brimming water bodies and reservoirs.

In a move to check the spread of water- and insect-borne diseases in the areas likely to be affected by heavy rains, the Chief Minister ordered municipal, urban and village administration officials to carry out sanitation work, particularly in the areas where mosquito menace is high due to water stagnation.