IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana
Highlights

For the next two days, a yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, as well as several districts in Telangana, indicating a chance of rain accompanied by thunder, gusty winds and lightning.

Hyderabad: For the next two days, a yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, as well as several districts in Telangana, indicating a chance of rain accompanied by thunder, gusty winds and lightning.

Gusty winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

It stated that there is a possibility of scattered rain in the combined Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts as well as Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal and Nagarkurnool districts.

