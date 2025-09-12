IMD predicts heavy rain for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad Center has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days, ie, till September 15 in various districts in the state.

The IMD officials have forecast heavy rains and issued yellow alerts. The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is said to be the reason for the prospects of heavy rains in the state. For Friday, the IMD has issued forecast of light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at many places over Telangana. The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts of Telangana.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Jangaon, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

Issuing yellow alert for September 13, the IMD has said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert also for September 14. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

For September 15, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the entire city on Thursday, which provided some respite from humid conditions prevailing for the last few days.