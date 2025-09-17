  • Menu
IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in state

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rains for the next two days and light to moderate...

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rains for the next two days and light to moderate rainfall from Thursday to September 22 in various parts of Telangana.

According to the officials, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana. The IMD issued a warning with Yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied with Lightning and Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

