 IMD Predicts Rainfall for Across Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across Telangana for three days — June 10, 11, and 12 — due to ongoing cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal. Thundershowers are expected throughout the state.

June 10 and 11:

Thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely across all districts of Telangana.

Today (June 10):

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the following districts:

Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

Scattered light rain with thunder and lightning is likely in these districts:

Adilabad, Komarambhim Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

June 11:

Scattered rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are expected in:

Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal.

Heavy rainfall is possible across all districts of Telangana.

Please take necessary precautions and stay updated through official IMD alerts.