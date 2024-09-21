Immediate Arrest of Former AP CM Jagan and Officials Demanded for Defiling Tirupati Laddu: BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy

Gadwal: During a press conference held today at the DK Bungalow in Gadwal town, Jogulamba Gadwal District President Ramachandra Reddy demanded the immediate arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and related officials for allegedly desecrating the Tirupati Laddu, a sacred offering to Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking to the media, Ramachandra Reddy expressed concern over recent media reports regarding the Tirupati Laddu, stating that such incidents deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He emphasized that Lord Venkateswara of Tirupati is revered by millions, and defiling the temple’s prasadam (offering) is a heinous act that should be strictly punished.

Reddy condemned the promotion of non-Hindu interests within Tirupati, citing past instances where the temple’s sanctity was compromised. He also criticized the narrative that there are only three hills in Tirupati instead of the traditional seven, calling it a deliberate attempt to tarnish the temple’s heritage. He expressed frustration that despite numerous appeals from Hindu groups and the BJP, no government has taken sufficient steps to preserve the sanctity of Tirupati.

He called for the creation of a national-level “Temple Protection Council” to safeguard temples across India and demanded an investigation into those responsible for desecrating the Tirupati Laddu.

Other prominent attendees included District General Secretary Ravikumar Ekbote, Town President Bandala Venkata Ramulu, OBC Morcha District President Deva Dasu, IT Cell Convener Chittari Kiran, Councillor Rajaka Jayashree, BJP Yuva Morcha State Executive Member Delhiwala Krishna, OBC Morcha Town Vice President Dabbleti Narasimha, and BJP senior leader Lathipuram Ramireddy.