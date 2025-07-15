Impact of Hans News Report: Unfit Private School Buses Seized in Jogulamba Gadwal District – RTO Venkateswara Rao Responds Swiftly

Gadwal: Acting swiftly in response to a news article published yesterday in the The Hans India newspaper titled "Speeding School Bus Rams Into Vehicles. Locals Blame Corruption Within RTO," the Road Transport Office (RTO) officials launched extensive inspections across private educational institutions in the district.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mr. Venkateswara Rao confirmed that as a direct consequence of the report, six school buses belonging to private educational institutions in Aija and Shanthinagar areas of Jogulamba Gadwal district were seized on Tuesday. These buses were found to be operating in violation of mandatory fitness and safety norms.

RTO Venkateswara Rao, who personally oversaw the inspections along with his team, stated that the seized buses were being run without valid fitness certificates, posing serious risks to student safety. He emphasized that school buses must strictly comply with all transport regulations, especially those concerning roadworthiness and safety.

He issued a stern warning to the managements of all private schools, instructing them to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and equipped with valid fitness certificates. Moreover, he stressed the need to appoint only experienced and licensed drivers to operate school buses, pointing out that driver negligence combined with unfit vehicles can lead to dangerous and life-threatening situations.

“The safety of school children is non-negotiable,” Rao said, adding that further inspections would continue in the coming days and any school found violating transport norms would face strict legal action.

This proactive enforcement comes after rising public concern about the safety of school transportation and alleged corruption within the RTO department, as highlighted by local citizens in the Hans India report. The district administration's swift action has been welcomed by parents and the public alike, who hope this marks the beginning of stricter regulation and accountability in school transport operations.

The RTO also appealed to parents to remain vigilant and report any unsafe transportation practices to the authorities.