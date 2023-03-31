Implement Dalit Bandhu across country: DICCI head Ravi Kumar

Karimnagar: The national president of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) Narra Ravi Kumar on Thursday said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which was being implemented in Telangana to help Dalits grow economically, socially and as entrepreneurs, should be implemented across the country.

Speaking at Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) National Conference on G20 India Presidency conference held in New Delhi, he said that he and a team of DICCI members visited Huzurabad constituency recently and interacted with beneficiaries.

He said that the scheme beneficiaries were excelling as businessmen with Rs 10 lakh provided by the Telangana government through the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He specially praised Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and Karimnagar District Collector RV Karnan for training Dalit beneficiaries as businessmen.Collector Karnan, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, explained through a power point presentation about the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme and the goals achieved in the Huzurabad Constituency. He spoke about the Dalit beneficiaries who were doing business activities with high values in the society and their progress.

DICCI founder chairman Padma Shri Milind Kambli also opined that the Dalit Bandhu scheme should be implemented across the country. Members of DICCI, members of National Block Commerce, SC Corporation ED Nagarjuna and others participated in this conference.