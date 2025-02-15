In a first, Inter exams to be held under watchful eyes of cameras

Hyderabad: To ensure transparency and security during inter exams, Telangana Intermediate Board installed 8,000 high-resolution cameras at all examinations centres.

Telangana Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali, along with Commission members visited the TGBIE headquarters to review the functioning of this innovative command control system that will allow real-time monitoring of examination centres, ensuring a free and fair examination environment.

During the visit, Board Secretary Krishna Aditya provided a detailed demonstration of the command control system, which is connected to over 8,000 high-resolution cameras installed in colleges across the State. The system enables simultaneous monitoring of ongoing examinations, ensuring strict adherence to guidelines and preventing malpractice.

While reviewing the live surveillance footage of a government college in Mulugu district, Akunuri Murali lauded TGBIE’s vision and proactive approach in adopting modern technology for examination integrity and supervision.

Krishna Aditya highlighted that the initiative reflects TGBIE’s commitment to educational excellence and fair evaluation practices. He also acknowledged the role of Brihaspathi Technologies, which implemented the surveillance system and previously contributed to election monitoring. This pioneering initiative by TGBIE is a landmark step toward strengthening examination security and reinforcing trust and confidence in the State’s education system. It will serve as an exemplary model for other educational boards across the country.