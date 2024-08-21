In a record, RTC ferries 63 lakh passengers on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: On Raksha Bandhan, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses achieved a record by transporting 63 lakh passengers safely and covering a distance of 38 lakh kms.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated and appreciated the RTC staff for taking passengers to their destinations safely.

Acknowledging the milestone, he said 41.74 lakh women passengers reached their destinations via RTC buses, marking the success of the Mahalakshmi scheme, which provides free bus travel to women across the State. Considering the long weekend between August 15 and 19, the RTC registered a record revenue of Rs 32 crore. Of this, Rs 17 crore was earned via the Mahalakshmi Scheme, and Rs 15 crore through ticket payments. About 2,587 special buses were run in three days.

According to RTC, of the total 97 depots, 92 registered more than 100 per cent occupancy on ‘Rakhsha Bandhan’. A total of 63.86 lakh people travelled on the day. In the twin cities alone, 12.91 lakh and 11.68 lakh passengers travelled, respectively. Districts such as Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, and Warangal saw 6.37 lakh, 5.84 lakh, and 5.82 lakh travellers, respectively. RTC managing director VC Sajjanar congratulated the employees for working with commitment, dedication, and discipline even during heavy rain. “This is an all-time record in the history of RTC.

The records of the Rakhi festival are proof of how much people love and appreciate the public transport system,” he said.