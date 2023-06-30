  • Menu
In death Ravi lit up the lives of four people by donating organs

An auto trolley driver Avula Ravi (46) of Arnakonda village of Karimnagar district, who was declared brain dead by the doctors, helped four other persons by donating his organs.

Hyderabad: An auto trolley driver Avula Ravi (46) of Arnakonda village of Karimnagar district, who was declared brain dead by the doctors, helped four other persons by donating his organs. Avula Ravi was admitted into a private hospital in Karimnagar district due to high blood pressure. As they reached the hospital, the doctors confirmed that he was brain dead due to severe bleeding in the brain and told the family members that his health did not cooperate with the treatment.

Even in such a difficult time, his family members came forward for organ donation with a good heart. The Hospital had allocated the organs to four persons as per the ‘Jeevan Daan’ protocol.

The staff of the Hospital, members of Jeevan Dan and family members paid their respects and bid farewell to Ravi’s body.

