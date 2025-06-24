Inaugural issue of Telangana Journal of Higher Education launched

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind and as part of strengthening the research ecosystem in Telangana, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), officially launched the inaugural issue of the Telangana Journal of Higher Education (TJHE) on Monday.

The event was virtually attended by eminent academicians, researchers, and higher education leaders. The launch ceremony was graced by Prof. Etikaala Purushotham, Vice-Chairman-I, Prof. S.K. Mahamood, Vice-Chairman-II, and Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary, TGCHE.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman described TJHE as “more than a publication—it is a movement” to foster a strong research culture, drive academic excellence, and promote evidence-based policy in higher education. The biannual peer-reviewed journal, published by TGCHE, Aims to be a dynamic platform for scholars, policymakers, and institutional leaders to share innovations, tackle challenges, and influence the academic future of Telangana and beyond.

The inaugural issue, themed “Technology and Higher Education”, reflects the Council’s strong commitment to digital transformation in academia. Prof. Reddy highlighted the need to establish research benchmarks in Telangana’s higher education institutions, aiming to set national standards.

He also outlined TGCHE’s three-tier knowledge strategy: 1. A Monthly Higher Education Newsletter to keep stakeholders informed; 2. The Biannual Journal (TJHE) to encourage scholarly exchange; 3. Strategic MoUs with national academic bodies to build institutional capacity and research infrastructure.

Aligning with national reforms, he stated that TGCHE is actively supporting the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative launched by the Government of India. “By participating in ONOS,” he noted, “we are laying the foundation for a unified digital knowledge ecosystem that empowers learners, bridges the digital divide, and internationalizes Indian research.”

The Chairman also announced that the journal launch coincides with a strategic collaboration with the Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET), UGC-IUC, Gujarat. Following a recent meeting with Prof. Devika P. Madalli, the Director of INFLIBNET, TGCHE has started the process of providing digital academic services like Shodhganga, Shodhchakra, SOUL, and IndCat to all public universities in Telangana.

TJHE will cover a wide range of disciplines including Pedagogy, Law, Technology, Sociology, Literature, Languages, Architecture, and Curriculum Reform. Prof. S.K. Mahamood, Vice-Chairman-II, praised the collective efforts in making Telangana a model for higher education research.

Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary, TGCHE, expressed gratitude to all participants and applauded the visionary leadership of Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, under whose dedicated and tireless efforts the Telangana Journal of Higher Education was conceptualized and brought to fruition. He further stated that TJHE is the brainchild of the Chairman, reflecting his long-standing vision to institutionalize a culture of research, innovation, and academic publishing in the state.