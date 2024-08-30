Inauguration of Disrict Police Hospital

Nagar Kurnool: MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, along with Collector Badavath Santosh and SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, inaugurated the district's police hospital unit at the Old Police Headquarters in Nagarkurnool. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy mentioned that the hospital unit was established in the district with the special efforts of SP Gaikwad. He urged the police personnel and their family members to make use of this hospital.

The facility has been set up to provide free medical services to all the police officers in Nagarkurnool district. He highlighted that there are about one thousand police officers and their families in the district who can benefit from this opportunity.

Present at the event were DMHO Swarajyalakshmi, AR Additional SP T.A. Bharat, DCRB DSP Satyanarayana, Nagarkurnool DSP Burri Srinivas, Achampet DSP Srinivas, Kalwakurthy DSP Venkateshwarlu, Nagarkurnool CI Kanakaiah, Dr manasa, Dr neeraj kumar with other SIs and police personnel.